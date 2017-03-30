Family Mourns Young Brothers Killed By Exposed Power Line

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Family Mourns Young Brothers Killed By Exposed Power Line

March 30, 2017 6:08 PM By Joel Thomas
Filed Under: Annie Potasznik, brothers, Children, Death, Fort Worth, Joel Thomas, Lopez, oncor, Power line, Sad, storms

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A makeshift memorial of shiny, Mylar balloons, flowers and colorful pinwheels appeared next to the wooded area where two brothers died as one tried to save the other from electrocution on a downed power line.

Isaiah Lopez, 11 and his brother Alex, 12, were killed Wednesday evening.

“I think we’re all still kind of in shock,” said their uncle Jorge Lopez. “It doesn’t seem real.”

Jorge Lopez had to see for himself where his two nephews died in the wooded area at the fringe of the Oakland Park where Alex and his friend were playing. Alex somehow came in contact with the downed power line and his friend ran for help.

“He ran back to get the younger brother Isaiah who was right around here skateboarding and he said we need to go get some help,” their uncle explained. “We need to go get your mom. And Isaiah said ‘you go get help, I’m going to go get my brother’ and he ran and he tried to get Alex off of the wire.”

Both boys died. Their grandmother who took care of them, two younger sisters and father are devastated.

“Right now we’re trying to hold each other up and support each other,” Jorge Lopez said. “We are looking for God’s hand in this. Because we know as a family our faith is strong.”

Oncor stated the only way it knows where a line is down is by someone visually identifying the line in an area without power. The power provider stated it’s investigating the timeline of what happened in this particular case.

A spokesperson for Oncor e-mailed, “At this time, we believe the severe storm brought down the wire in question, however both the timing and the cause for the downed line in Oakland Lake Park are currently under investigation. Following the storm multiple crews were working numerous locations across North Texas in an effort to safely repair damage and restore service for customers.”

The boys’ uncle says the heavy brush may have hidden the deadly line from view.

“On either side of the trail, there some high grass. It probably wasn’t exactly very clear what the line was,” Jorge Lopez said. “It could’ve been that he was completely accidental or he was trying to step over it and miscalculated. I really think that it could’ve absolutely happened to anyone walking through there.”

More from Joel Thomas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia