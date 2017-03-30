Fannin County Chase Ends With Suspect Shot & Killed

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAVOY (CBSDFW.COM) – A state trooper shot and killed a chase suspect in Fannin County late Wednesday night after the man started driving toward another law enforcement officer. The incident began shortly after 11:00 p.m. along Highway 82, as the trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle.

The suspect was driving a 2015 Nissan Maxima, and was being stopped for a traffic violation. However, the car’s driver instead began to flee from authorities. As the trooper began to chase the suspect, it was determined that the Nissan had been reported stolen.

Several other agencies joined the pursuit. Deputies with the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office were able to deploy a tire deflation tool, but the suspect continued to run from the authorities.

The chase ended about 30 minutes later, along FM 1752 about five miles south of Savoy. The suspect swerved and hit the state trooper’s patrol car. That caused the Nissan to spin out, facing authorities when it came to a rest. According to Lonny Haschel with the Texas Department of Public Safety, “The suspect accerlerated the Nissan toward a Bonham Police Department officer who was assisting in the incident.”

At this point, Haschel explained, the trooper feared for the life of the Bonham officer and opened fire. The suspect was struck and flown by air ambulance to Baylor Medical Center at Dallas. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect has not yet been identified.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating this case.