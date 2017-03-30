Judge Moving Ken Paxton Securities Fraud Case Out Of Collin County

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

The securities fraud trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won’t be starting on May 1st, and it won’t be in Collin County.

On Thursday, Judge George Gallagher moved the criminal case against Paxton out of Collin County. In the ruling, the judge says the court will transfer the venue to, “an appropriate adjoining district to be determined at a later date.”

The judge is also delaying the start of the trial. The ruling states, “the court will reset a trial date upon determination of the county of venue.”

#BREAKING Judge moving @KenPaxtonTX securities fraud case out of Collin County. May 1st trial date delayed. @KRLD — L.P. Phillips (@lpphillips) March 30, 2017

Paxton is accused of misleading investors, a first degree felony, and failing to register with the state as a financial adviser, a third degree felony.

MORE: Judge didn't explain ruling to move trial out of Collin Co. but he expressed concern yest. about fundraiser back in Dec 2013. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/siqlYl0tLV — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) March 30, 2017

In both cases, the alleged wrongdoing took place before Paxton was elected as Attorney General in November 2014.

In court on Wednesday, Judge Gallagher says he’s concerned about a fundraiser back in December of 2013 that was held at the home of a man who is now among those suing Collin County to stop paying special prosecutors.

*This is a Breaking Story. Refresh for more details.