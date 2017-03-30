CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Judge Moving Ken Paxton Securities Fraud Case Out Of Collin County

March 30, 2017 11:09 AM
Filed Under: Attorney General Ken Paxton, Collin County, court, Ken Paxton, Securities fraud, Texas, trial

The securities fraud trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won’t be starting on May 1st, and it won’t be in Collin County.

On Thursday, Judge George Gallagher moved the criminal case against Paxton out of Collin County. In the ruling, the judge says the court will transfer the venue to, “an appropriate adjoining district to be determined at a later date.”

The judge is also delaying the start of the trial. The ruling states, “the court will reset a trial date upon determination of the county of venue.”

Paxton is accused of misleading investors, a first degree felony, and failing to register with the state as a financial adviser, a third degree felony.

In both cases, the alleged wrongdoing took place before Paxton was elected as Attorney General in November 2014.

In court on Wednesday, Judge Gallagher says he’s concerned about a fundraiser back in December of 2013 that was held at the home of a man who is now among those suing Collin County to stop paying special prosecutors.

*This is a Breaking Story. Refresh for more details.

