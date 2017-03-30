Justin Timberlake To Perform At U.S. Grand Prix

March 30, 2017 7:05 AM
Filed Under: Austin, Auto Racing, Justin Timberlake, Music, U.S. Grand Prix

AUSTIN (AP) – Justin Timberlake will perform race weekend at Formula One’s only stop in the U.S.

Organizers of the U.S. Grand Prix announced Wednesday that the pop singer will perform on Oct. 21.

The Texas race got a major boost in 2016 from Taylor Swift’s only concert of the year. Bobby Epstein, president of the Circuit of the Americas, says music artists see the weekend as a global stage and Timberlake “fits right in.”

Timberlake is scheduled to perform after race qualifying. The U.S. Grand Prix is the following day.

