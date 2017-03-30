Man Arrested For Wedding Night Theft At Ritz-Carlton

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Several weeks after a distraught bride reported thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry — including her engagement and wedding rings — were stolen from her hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Dallas, police have arrested a man.

The theft happened only hours before the woman’s wedding at the swanky hotel.

Officers arrested Omar Rimlawi, 40, Thursday morning in the 8000 block of Forest Lane in Lake Highlands after receiving a tip. He was charged with burglary of a habitation.

Officers were able to recover some of the victim’s property that was taken in the offense. No word on whether or not the victim’s engagement and wedding rings were found. A large amount of jewelry for the bridal party, cash and credit cards was also stolen.