Mansfield ISD Parents Scramble After School Decision

MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – Massive storms forced the Mansfield Independent School District to cancel classes at all of their campuses on Wednesday, but Thursday’s schedule was left up in the air. Students did end up having school Thursday, but some parents were not made aware of those plans until just hours before the bell rang.

Needless to say, the late announcement led to confusion and frustration for some families.

It was just before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday night that parents at Morris Elementary School and two other campuses were told that the district was still working to restore power. Many parents went to bed thinking that there would be no school again on Thursday morning.

But then, at around 4:20 a.m. early Thursday, parents across the entire district received both an email and a robocall with the updated plan. Students at Morris Elementary School, Holt Elementary School and Neal Elementary School would have classes and were expected to arrive on time.

Parents scrambled to get their tired kids out of bed and out the door.

The confusion was especially troubling, some parents said, because STAAR testing resumed Thursday.

Officials with the Mansfield ISD responded with a statement which read, in part, “The decision to cancel or delay a school will be made by the district administration as early as possible. Because weather situations are often volatile, decisions typically aren’t made until the morning of the school day in question.”