Mansfield ISD Parents Scramble After School Decision

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Mansfield ISD Parents Scramble After School Decision

By Brooke Rogers | CBSDFW.COM March 30, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: Mansfield ISD, severe weather, STAAR, Students, Weather

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – Massive storms forced the Mansfield Independent School District to cancel classes at all of their campuses on Wednesday, but Thursday’s schedule was left up in the air. Students did end up having school Thursday, but some parents were not made aware of those plans until just hours before the bell rang.

Needless to say, the late announcement led to confusion and frustration for some families.

It was just before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday night that parents at Morris Elementary School and two other campuses were told that the district was still working to restore power. Many parents went to bed thinking that there would be no school again on Thursday morning.

But then, at around 4:20 a.m. early Thursday, parents across the entire district received both an email and a robocall with the updated plan. Students at Morris Elementary School, Holt Elementary School and Neal Elementary School would have classes and were expected to arrive on time.

Parents scrambled to get their tired kids out of bed and out the door.

The confusion was especially troubling, some parents said, because STAAR testing resumed Thursday.

Officials with the Mansfield ISD responded with a statement which read, in part, “The decision to cancel or delay a school will be made by the district administration as early as possible. Because weather situations are often volatile, decisions typically aren’t made until the morning of the school day in question.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia