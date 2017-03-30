Massive Fire On Atlanta Interstate Under Control

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ATLANTA (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a massive fire on I-85 in Atlanta Thursday evening during rush hour.
A section of the interstate collapsed.
WSB-TV in Atlanta reports witnesses said troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity.
Minutes later, the bridge collapsed.
Black smoke can been seen for miles.
Traffic is at a standstill on I-85 as of 6:30 p.m.
By 6:40 the flames were out as two fire trucks continued to spray foam on the area.
The fire department said the fire is under control.
The Georgia Governor’s Office said no one has been injured, according to WSB-TV.
The interstate will not reopen any time soon.