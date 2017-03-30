CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
State Must Locate Students Impacted By Sudden Driving School Closures

March 30, 2017 6:34 PM By Cristin Severance
Filed Under: Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

*This is an update to a Consumer Justice investigation CBS 11 broke in February 2017.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is trying to contact more than 360 students after two North Texas Driving Schools suddenly shut down.

A TDLR spokesperson toldCBS11 the letters sent home to many of the parents were returned to Austin.

Academy-One Driving School in Euless and A-ABC Driving School in Irving shut down without warning in February.

More than a dozen parents contacted CBS11 for Consumer Justice after their kids said the doors were locked and the lights were off at both schools. Each parent paid $400 for the kids to attend driving courses at the school and some students were just a few hours away from completing the course.

An attorney for the director of the schools said she was fired without reason while the owner said the schools were in such disarray he had no choice but to close them.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is investigating.

The schools are bonded so parents will receive a refund through that bond but the process won’t start until all the paperwork is sorted out.

The state also said they are still looking for the last six months of records from the A-ABC Driving School in Irving.

For more information click here for the TDLR website and review the Frequently Asked Questions. Or email questions to DES@tdlr.texas.gov.

 

