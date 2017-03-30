CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Student In Richland Hills Brings BB Gun To School

March 30, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: BB Gun, Birdville ISD, Richland Hills Police, Richland Middle School, student detained

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A student brought a BB gun to Richland Middle School Thursday morning according to Richland Hills Police.

School leaders located the BB gun and detained the student shortly before 9:15 a.m. and called police.

When officers arrived they found there to be “no further immediate threats or safety concerns to the students and faculty,” the police department said in a news release.

A parent of the student was notified and the student was removed from school property.

The Birdville Independent School District was made aware of the situation and “disciplinary action was administered,” according to the news release.

The families of the Richland Middle School students were also notified of the incident by school leaders.

