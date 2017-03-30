Texas Senate Approves Police Interaction Bill

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN (AP) – The Texas Senate has voted to require high schools to provide instruction on how to best interact with law enforcement in traffic stops and other situations.
The bill by Sens. Royce West of Dallas and John Whitmire of Houston is in response to a series of violent encounters between police and the public that made national news.
The sponsors, both Democrats, want to teach students what is expected of them when stopped by police. The bill requires instructions for officers on their responsibilities during an encounter.
It would have state education and law enforcement officials develop a curriculum for the 2018-2019 school year. The instructions would also be required in future driver’s license instruction books and part of driver education courses.
The bill now goes to the House for consideration.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)