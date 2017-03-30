Tips From CBS11 Story Lead To Felony Theft Warrant For Suspect

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DeSOTO (CBS11) -The DeSoto Police Department said it received numerous tips after CBS11 aired a story on package theft and showed surveillance images of a specific suspect.

As a result of the tips, police detectives were able to identify the package theft suspect as Shawn Waggoner, 29.

DeSoto detectives have acquired a felony theft warrant for Waggoner’s arrest and he has been identified in at least one other package theft which occurred in DeSoto.

Police said Waggoner is believed to still be driving the vehicle seen in the surveillance images and is likely staying in motels throughout the Metroplex.

“It’s very frustrating and I was so furious when I saw it on camera,” said DeSoto homeowner Gail Lofton in February.

Lofton said she ordered a package online and when it didn’t show up for several days, she got suspicious. She checked her security cameras and saw a thief helping himself.

“I can’t believe that someone would do that,” said Lofton. “He didn’t even try to hide his face.”

The video shows a car speed by the home, reverse and then a person steals a package off of the front door step.

Lofton serves on the community crime watch board and immediately reported the theft to police. She said she posted the video and pictures online to warn others and quickly found out that some of her neighbors had also been victims.

Police across North Texas have put out warnings about mail theft and identity fraud during tax season.

She said she was fortunate that the thief didn’t get any personal information.