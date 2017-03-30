CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Tips From CBS11 Story Lead To Felony Theft Warrant For Suspect

March 30, 2017 4:54 PM
Filed Under: DeSoto Police, package theft, Shawn Waggoner, surveillance

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DeSOTO (CBS11) -The DeSoto Police Department said it received numerous tips after CBS11 aired a story on package theft and showed surveillance images of a specific suspect.

As a result of the tips, police detectives were able to identify the package theft suspect as Shawn Waggoner, 29.

desoto stolen package Tips From CBS11 Story Lead To Felony Theft Warrant For Suspect

Package theft suspect in DeSoto is said to be Shawn Waggoner. (surveillance)

DeSoto detectives have acquired a felony theft warrant for Waggoner’s arrest and he has been identified in at least one other package theft which occurred in DeSoto.

Police said Waggoner is believed to still be driving the vehicle seen in the surveillance images and is likely staying in motels throughout the Metroplex.

“It’s very frustrating and I was so furious when I saw it on camera,” said DeSoto homeowner Gail Lofton in February.

Lofton said she ordered a package online and when it didn’t show up for several days, she got suspicious. She checked her security cameras and saw a thief helping himself.

“I can’t believe that someone would do that,” said Lofton. “He didn’t even try to hide his face.”

The video shows a car speed by the home, reverse and then a person steals a package off of the front door step.

Lofton serves on the community crime watch board and immediately reported the theft to police. She said she posted the video and pictures online to warn others and quickly found out that some of her neighbors had also been victims.

Police across North Texas have put out warnings about mail theft and identity fraud during tax season.

She said she was fortunate that the thief didn’t get any personal information.

 

