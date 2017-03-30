Weather Service Surveyors Declare Fort Worth Storm EF-0 Tornado

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – The tornado count from Wednesday morning rose to three and could keep climbing as surveyors on the ground get a better look at storm damage.

The newest designation is an EF-0 tornado that hit North Fort Worth from 287 and West Bonds Ranch Road to 170 and Alta Vista.

The storm left a narrow path of damage that came right over the Dorado Ranch subdivision.

The twister ripped the whole side of Rick Lopez’s roof off of the house while he and his family took shelter in their bathroom.

The tornado hit just after 2:30 a.m. and neighbors said it was gone in probably less than a minute. But that was enough time to leave the neighborhood damaged.

Surveyors with the National Weather Service confirmed the EF-0 rating after touring the area.

That means winds reached speeds between 65 and 85 miles per hour. Lopez said he suspected as much based on what he could see from his home.

“I seen the debris when I looked out the window I could see the debris going in circles, so I knew it was some kind of a tornado,” Lopez said.

Fortunately, no one in Lopez’s family was hurt, and we have not had any other reports of injuries, but it will be days if not weeks before the neighborhood is back to normal.