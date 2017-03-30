CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
WIN A ‘Meet And Greet’ With Jason Aldean

March 30, 2017 12:50 PM
Filed Under: ACMs

For details on how you can WIN a ‘meet and greet’ with Jason Aldean from  our friends at 96.3 KSCS just for watching the ACMs on CBS 11.

Your Chance To Win – Don’t miss the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS 11 Sunday, April 2 at 7pm CT, and make sure you watch the entire show for your opportunity to score a VIP experience at Off The Rails Country Music Fest from 96.3 KSCS!

Here’s How It Works:
1. Tune in to the 52nd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards LIVE on on CBS 11 Sunday, April 2nd at 7pm.
2. Stick around AFTER the awards for The CBS 11 News at 10pm with Doug Dunbar and Kaley O’Kelley.
3. Look for Hawkeye’s Secret Code Word Announcement.
4. Listen to New Country 96.3 KSCS Monday, April 3rd at 8:10am.
5. Call 888-787-1963 when they give you the cue to call.
6. Be Caller 96, Know the Secret Code Word, Win!

More details and contest rules here from 96.3 KSCS

Kaley O’Kelley and Hawkeye from 96.3 KSCS talk about who they think will win this year. Tell us who YOU think will win – Take Our Poll Here

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Group Of The Year

Song Of The Year

