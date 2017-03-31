‘Adults Only’ Party At Fort Worth Museum Of Science & History

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

You remember the movie where everything came alive after dark in the museum? Tomorrow night that is sort of happening as the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History opens up after dark for adults only.

“Science On Tap is a way to come to the museum and enjoy our museum after hours. So it’s all the fun you had at the museum as a kid, but this time with live music and a cash bar” said Rebecca Rodriguez, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications for the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.

The door will open for Science On Tap at 6 pm and they will have more than fifteen adult themed activities along with the galleries and planetarium open to explore.

One of the fun things you can do is learn to fly a drone for fun or profit. The museum is teaming up with Fort Worth Camera to create this buzz.

“Give people an idea of what one drone will do versus another. Some pricing and what it takes to get a license if you’re interested in doing commercial work or interested in becoming a pilot” said Jordon Johnson of NTX DRONE.

Science On Tap is adults only fun tomorrow night at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.

JD Ryan has you ticket…Around Town!