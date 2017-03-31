CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

‘Adults Only’ Party At Fort Worth Museum Of Science & History

March 31, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Around Town, Entertainment, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, fun, JD Ryan, Party, Science On Tap, Texas

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

You remember the movie where everything came alive after dark in the museum?  Tomorrow night that is sort of happening as the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History opens up after dark for adults only.

Science On Tap is a way to come to the museum and enjoy our museum after hours.  So it’s all the fun you had at the museum as a kid, but this time with live music and a cash bar” said Rebecca Rodriguez, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications for the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.

The door will open for Science On Tap at 6 pm and they will have more than fifteen adult themed activities along with the galleries and planetarium open to explore.

One of the fun things you can do is learn to fly a drone for fun or profit.  The museum is teaming up with Fort Worth Camera to create this buzz.

“Give people an idea of what one drone will do versus another.  Some pricing and what it takes to get a license if you’re interested in doing commercial work or interested in becoming a pilot” said Jordon Johnson of NTX DRONE.

Science On Tap is adults only fun tomorrow night at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.

JD Ryan has you ticket…Around Town!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia