City Of Dallas Holding Job Fair To Hire More 911 Call Takers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is holding a job fair Friday and Saturday at the Dallas Police Headquarters to hire more 911 call takers and police dispatchers in order to fix woes at the city’s call center.
The need for the hiring spree comes as the city’s 911 call center has been understaffed and under pressure.
Two people, including a baby, died during the month of March due to 911 call troubles.
In both cases the deaths, loved ones said they had trouble getting an emergency operator on the phone when they required help.
Police officers have been filling in temporarily to help take 911 calls, but the city is ready for full-time workers.
The job fair runs Friday and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Dallas Police Department Headquarters.
Applicants must pass a background check, have a high school diploma or GED and two years of customer service experience.