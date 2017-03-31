Dallas Police Shoot Suspect While Serving Narcotics Warrant

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say an armed suspect was shot by a Dallas SWAT officer during the serving of a narcotics warrant Thursday evening.
The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Clydedale Drive at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, when officers entered the residence to serve the warrant, they were confronted by an armed man.
Police say one of the officers fired shots that struck the suspect.
The man was transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue in unknown condition.
This is an ongoing investigation according to police.