Ellis County Authorities Searching For Teen Who Escaped From Law Enforcement

March 31, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Austin Nickolaus Mirza, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marhshal Service, Waxahachie

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office along with the U.S. Marshal Service are searching for an 18-year-old who escaped from custody Wednesday.

Authorities say Austin Nickolaus Mirza escaped from an Ellis County Sheriff’s deputy after he was taken into custody on a probation violation in Waxahachie.

The deputy was walking Mirza, who was handcuffed, to a patrol car when the 18-year-old fled on foot.

According to authorities, Mirza ran to a vehicle that was waiting for him, which then drove away from the scene.

Anyone with information on Mirza’s whereabouts is asked to call the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 972.825.4928.

