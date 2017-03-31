Principal Brings Final Four Fever To Coppell

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COPPELL (CBS11 SPORTS) – Teachers, staff and families at Coppell Middle School East are sending their principal, Laura Springer, to the Final Four at the American Airlines Center.
It’s much more than a thank you for a job well done.
Ms. Springer played for Mississippi State women’s basketball team from 1977-81. Friday night, Mississippi State will take on the University of Connecticut in the semifinals of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
In addition to the tickets, students and staff held a rally for Ms. Springer and the Bulldogs Friday afternoon.
According to event organizer Jim Burrows, who teaches history at Coppell Middle School East, the gift is a way for the school to “show her our love and respect.”
The Coppell Middle School East community, including the staff, PTO and booster clubs are sending Ms. Springer to the Final Four in style.
She will travel via Uber to the AAC where she will watch the game from floor seats.