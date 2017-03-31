Google Unleashes Ms. Pac-Man On Maps

March 31, 2017 12:48 PM
If you are scrolling around on Google maps today and need a little video game break – you can unleash Ms. Pac-Man on the streets of your city.

On Friday, the techies at Google decided to let you have some fun when you are searching through their endless trove of maps. Available on both desktop and mobile versions, you can play the popular 80’s video game Ms. Pac-Man over the map you see on your screen.

It’s doesn’t matter where you are looking, or if there is a mile-long line of traffic or not, as long as there are roads you can play!

Just click on the Ms. Pac-Man icon on mobile, or on the ‘Insert Coin‘ icon on the desktop version.

mspacman mobile Google Unleashes Ms. Pac Man On Maps

 

 

 

