CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Houston Man Loses Bet, Gets Duct-Taped To Yield Sign

March 31, 2017 6:16 AM
Filed Under: Bet, Duct Tape, Houston, Houston Police, Yield Sign

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBSNEWS) – If this yield sign didn’t already cause drivers to slow down, the man duct-taped to the sign certainly did.

Confused Houston drivers did a double-take on Tuesday when they spotted someone dangling about a foot off the ground hugging a yield sign. So confused, in fact, they called the cops.

But as officers from the Houston Police Department arrived at the scene, another man — with a knife in hand — was already on his way to help.

“Drop the knife or I’ll Tase you,” one officer shouted, according to CBS affiliate KHOU.

The man quickly dropped it, explaining to the cop that the duct-taped man, who was identified as 17-year-old Miguel Chavez, was actually his friend. He was just attempting to cut him down.

Chavez said he was taped to the pole after losing a bet on Tuesday’s Rockets vs. Warriors game.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia