Houston Man Loses Bet, Gets Duct-Taped To Yield Sign

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
(CBSNEWS) – If this yield sign didn’t already cause drivers to slow down, the man duct-taped to the sign certainly did.
Confused Houston drivers did a double-take on Tuesday when they spotted someone dangling about a foot off the ground hugging a yield sign. So confused, in fact, they called the cops.
But as officers from the Houston Police Department arrived at the scene, another man — with a knife in hand — was already on his way to help.
“Drop the knife or I’ll Tase you,” one officer shouted, according to CBS affiliate KHOU.
The man quickly dropped it, explaining to the cop that the duct-taped man, who was identified as 17-year-old Miguel Chavez, was actually his friend. He was just attempting to cut him down.
Chavez said he was taped to the pole after losing a bet on Tuesday’s Rockets vs. Warriors game.