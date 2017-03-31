Hundreds Send “Message To Heaven” For Lopez Brothers

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Taken too soon but not forgotten, crowds gathered at Oakland Lake Park in Fort Worth to remember two brothers who were electrocuted by a downed power line.

More than 200 friends and family of Alex and Isaiah Lopez came together just feet away from where the boys were killed on Wednesday.

“If you have a message or Alex or Isaiah, tie it to the balloon when we send it up and they’ll get it,” said Jorge Lopez, the uncle of the boys. “They’ll feel it. They’ll hear it. They’ll know it’s coming from you guys.”



The group did not just send balloons into the sky, they were trying to let the Lopez brothers know that they were loved.

“When I heard it, it just broke my heart,” said Juan Hernandez, a friend of the boys. “I can’t remember all of the good times because I lost count.”

After a short countdown, the group raised what they called a “message to heaven” into the sky.

“For as much as we’d like to give them one more hug, one more kiss, maybe one more time to shoot some baskets or something…we just can’t,” said Lopez.

Lopez said it is still too raw for the family to begin asking questions as to how the brothers were killed after Tuesday night’s storms.

“There’s things we won’t understand and probably can’t,” said Lopez.

What Lopez does know is that his nephews were adored by so many.

“It makes me feel like I have this great, big, beautiful family with me here today,” said Lopez.

Joined by prayer, warmed by candlelight, the group hopes their loss will only bring them closer together.

“Alex and Isaiah. You might as well call them anybody’s kid because around here, it could have been,” said Lopez.

Oncor said the investigation is still ongoing. A spokesperson said they just finished restoring power after the storm and now have more time to look into the issue to figure what exactly happened.