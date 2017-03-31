CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Man Survives Rockwall Storm: ‘Sucked Out Of The House’

March 31, 2017 3:46 PM By Austin York
Filed Under: Rockwall

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) – A Rockwall couple is telling their amazing story, after Wednesday’s storm literally threw one of them out of their home.

As the storm started to rage Wednesday morning, Jaimie Yaw says he was on the second floor of the couples home, when his world changed.

“Three o’clock in the morning I heard what sounded like an explosion. As I turned around, I saw the wall start to disappear and bricks start flying. I grabbed the mattress I was sleeping on and was sucked out of the house. I fell down, and everything went black after that.”

He was knocked out, and says the next thing he remembers was the doctors sewing his ear back together.

“Everyone told me I went back inside the house to get my wife, but I have no recollection of that. All I remember was the doctor sewing my ear back together,” Yaw says.

He says other than the 23 stitches on his ear and some bumps and bruises, he is feeling fine.

But the couples’ dream home was a complete loss, with the roof ripped off, and the walls blown away.

Kelly Yaw says she couldn’t believe what she was looking at when she finally saw the destruction.

“We built it from the ground up. Everything was customized to how we wanted and it’s just crazy to think that the whole year and a half process of building the house, and it’s just a big heap right now.”

rockwall home damaged copy e1490994748916 Man Survives Rockwall Storm: Sucked Out Of The House

What was once a couple’s dream home was reduced to rubble.

She says they are incredibly thankful for all the support they have received from friends.

“We have been able to get a few things, but everything else is gone. It’s definitely different not having anything.”

The couple lost their IDs and credit cards, which are still in the home now reduced to a pile of rubble.

 

