President Trump To Sign Executive Orders Targeting Trade Abuses

March 31, 2017 5:39 AM
Filed Under: Business, executive order, President Donald Trump, trade

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will sign a pair of executive orders Friday aimed at cracking down on trade abuses.

The first calls for the completion of a large-scale report that will track trade deficits country-by-country and product-by-product.
The second will focus on stepping up the collection of certain duties.

Trump talked tough on trade on the campaign trail, vowing to renegotiate a slew of major deals and to label China a currency manipulator on “Day One.” Now his administration appears to be taking a more cautious approach.

Trump has long portrayed trade deficits as strangling economic growth and devastating factory jobs. But foreign trade has also helped reduce prices for consumers.

Economists also argue that the job losses Trump blames on trade pacts can largely be attributed to automation.

