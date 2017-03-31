Section Of Dallas North Tollway To Close All Weekend

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

It is going to be a long weekend if you plan on traveling on the Dallas North Tollway through Plano and Frisco.

Starting Friday at 11:00 p.m. crews with the North Texas Tollway Authority will close the Dallas North Tollway in both directions near Spring Creek and Tennyson Parkway.

Tennyson Parkway over the DNT will be open to traffic.

Officials say the closure is so crews can continue tearing out the rest of the old Tennyson bridge as part of the larger expansion of the Tollway north of the George Bush Turnpike.

“We kind of have a couple of different audiences; people who would normally be on the DNT on any given weekend day and also we’ve got a lot of folks in from out of town and we have a very narrow window in which we can work,” said Michael Rey with the NTTA.

He adds that there’s a music fest going on Toyota Stadium, the women’s Final Four and Texas Tech’s Spring Game is at the STAR this weekend, just to name a few.

The closed section of the Tollway is scheduled to re-open by 5:00 a.m. Monday, and there could be some impact from weather.

Signs are up in the area to alert drivers.