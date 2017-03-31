‘The Shacks’ Bringing Big City Cool To The Suburbs

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

THE COLONY (CBSDFW.COM) – ‘Cool’ is coming to the suburbs. A unique eight-acre restaurant concept is set to debut soon in The Colony called ‘The Shacks.’

And the neighborhood is beyond ready.

“Lots of buzz,” says Catina Webb, with a big laugh, “lots of buzz. Everybody’s excited and ready to participate!”

Developer Billingsley company says the restaurant park and upscale, public dog park will give the community a space to gather, unwind and stay while. Still can’t picture it? Try this: Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park—with its super cool food trucks –marries West Dallas’ Trinity Groves. Their baby would be ‘The Shacks.’

“To have something in the suburbs that you can just walk to down the street, is awesome!” says Cathy Guasque. Guasque likens the concept to areas about Dallas’ White Rock Lake. She says she, too, has been extremely curious about the transformation at the corner of Plano Parkway and Windhaven Parkway—and thinks that the Klyde Warren comparison is spot on.

“People were thinking, ‘what’s going in on top of the bridge?’ Now, that it’s completed there are people out there in all kinds of weather enjoying themselves,” says Guasque.

Developers acknowledge that the goal of the development was to borrow some big city cool—and offer the community fine dining, without having to fight traffic. Situated along Indian Creek, mature oak trees add a ‘back porch’ vibe to the shared deck patio which connects six new restaurant and retail outlets. Eateries planned include a taco shop, a burger joint, noodles and Cajun seafood—just for Catina.

“Oh, yes, I’m from Louisiana,” she adds with emphasis, “so we’re all about eating, baby, we like to eat some food.”

Plus, what’s described as an ‘upscale’ public dog park will give neighbors yet another reason to gather and connect.

“There’s plenty of walking and bike trails—why not use those to actually go and enjoy a dinner, glass of wine or take your dog for a walk,” says Guasque.

Billingsley Company hasn’t said exactly when the restaurant park and pooch playground will open—but, construction appears to be nearing completion.