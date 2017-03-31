CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Weatherford Says ‘No’ To Temptations

March 31, 2017 7:18 PM By Gilma Avalos
Filed Under: billboard, Parker County Judge Mark Riley, Temptations Cabaret, Weatherford

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEATHERFORD (CBS11) – In a warehouse district just off of I-20 and exit 406 in Weatherford, a billboard for Temptations Cabaret, tries to drum up business for the adult club.

“18 + Welcome,” and “21 + BYOB,” the advertisement reads.

Residents like Andrew Borne say they’re not interested.

“It’s a free country, for sure, [but the billboard is] too close to home. We’ve got kids. We drive down this road all the time, and try to distract them by looking somewhere else,” Borne said.

The billboard is 16 miles away from the club’s Aledo location. But it is only about half a mile away from Weatherford High School.

The proximity to school kids is a concern for Parker County Judge Mark Riley.

“All the high school students go by there each and every day. It would appear that it was intentionally placed especially when you do look at the billboard and it says “18+ Welcome,” he explained.

The judge shared his concerns on Facebook Live. In the video that has been viewed over 18,000 times, he asked the adult business to “be a good neighbor.”

Judge Riley said his post was inspired by constituents who called and told him they wanted the sign moved out of the area.

Late Friday afternoon CBS 11 learned that’s exactly what the club promises to do.

“We have asked the billboard company that we had contracted for this advertisement to take it down.”

We want to be good neighbors to the community. Placement of the billboard was by no means intentional,” a club spokesperson said  in a statement.

Temptation Cabaret’s statement goes on to explain they relied upon a third party billboard company and did not know the billboard was within half a mile away from the school.

“We thank the community for bringing it to our attention and apologize to those concerned,” the statement reads.

On his Facebook page, the judge called the update, “wonderful news.”

Most of the comments on the judge’s original Facebook post were supportive, though few made an argument for free speech.

“It’s a legal message. They have the right to advertise their business. It’s strictly the location close to the school,” the judge explained.

