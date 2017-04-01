Authorities: Man Called Parker County Deputies To Home To Ambush Them

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Parker County believe a man called deputies to his home early Saturday with the intent of killing law enforcement.

According to officials, the man, identified as 47-year-old Allen Dewayne Thomas, called the Parker County Communications Center just before 6:30 a.m. and demanded sheriff’s deputies respond to his residence on the 7100 block of River Trail in Horseshoe Bend.

Authorities say Thomas claimed he had people at his property that he threatened to shoot.

Investigators were not able to locate any individuals in danger and believed it was ruse to draw deputies to the scene.

Authorities say Thomas fired shots at deputies with a rifle when they arrived at the scene.

No deputy was struck by the shots, but three shots hit a patrol vehicle.

The Weatherford-Parker County Special Operations Group was called the scene.

Authorities were able to make contact with the suspect just after 8:45 a.m. in an attempt to resolve the situation. Officials say Thomas taunted deputies by saying, “come and get me.”

Authorities say Thomas was arrested shortly after making contact without further incident.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler says no law enforcement official was injured during the entire incident and none of them fired a weapon at the suspect.

“This appears to be a deliberate act, where our deputies called into an ambush in a violent attempt to take the lives of our law enforcement officers,” says Sheriff Fowler.

Thomas was booked into the Parker County jail and charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

Parker County authorities are working with the Texas Rangers to investigate the incident.