Crews Searching For Missing Person In Lake Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews are searching for a 43-year-old who was reported missing in Lake Arlington Friday evening.
Family members of the missing person say the 43-year-old went into Lake Arlington on a jet ski without a life vest at around 4:30 p.m. Friday and never returned.
Arlington’s dive team responded to the lake at around 7:30 p.m. after getting the report of the missing man to begin the search.
A Fort Worth police helicopter also aided in the search.
Crews suspended the search at 10:15 p.m. Friday and resumed at 8:00 a.m. Saturday.
As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Arlington dive teams and the Grand Prairie Fire Department are still searching the lake along with the Texas Game Warden.
Crews are utilizing side scan sonar to search the lake according to officials.