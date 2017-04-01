Dallas Police K9 Injured During Theft Response

April 1, 2017 4:49 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police say a K9 was injured Sunday morning during a theft in progress call at the 7500 block of Scyene Road.

Police say the K9 was requested to help in the search for the suspect.

According to Maj. Max Geron with Dallas police, during the building search, K9 Yoll fell four stories down an elevator shaft.

K9 Yoll suffered leg injuries but was able to walk when taken to a veterinary hospital. Police say the K9 is expected to recover.

The K9’s handler Senior Cpl. Susan Millard says the dog is currently at home.

