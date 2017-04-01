Locals React To Man Who Allegedly Lured Deputies Into Ambush

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Locals in Parker County are seeking answers after the arrest of a man who authorities say lured deputies to a home in Horseshoe Bend in order to ambush them.

“It really is close to home. Makes it really scary, like, ‘oh that’s my street,'” said one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

The Parker County sheriff said Allen Dewayne Thomas lured deputies to a home by calling police and saying he had shot two people on his property.

Thomas fired shots with a rifle at deputies when they arrived at the property. No deputies were injured, but three shots struck a patrol vehicle.

Thomas was arrested after a couple of hours with no further incident.

News of the alleged ambush spread quickly after the information was posted on a neighborhood Facebook page.

“It keeps everyone informed about what’s going on. That’s one thing about this place,” said local Mike Cox. “We’re tight-knit and stay informed about what’s going on.”

Local Charlie Walker said he did landscaping for Thomas a week ago and saw several red flags.

Walker believed Thomas had been in the military and wasn’t against police.

“He supported the blue,” said Walker.

When asked if Thomas said that, Walker responded, “Yes, he was very adamant. That’s what I don’t understand.”

The motive remains a mystery as investigators continue to solve the incident.