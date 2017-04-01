Teen Fatally Shot At Party In Mesquite, Police Say

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old was shot and killed at a house party in Mesquite Saturday according to police.
Police say Daniel Pacheco, a student at North Mesquite High School, was shot at a party in the 800 block of Crest Meadow Lane at around midnight Saturday.
Officers did not see any other injured people at the home when they arrived.
Pacheco was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.
This is an ongoing investigation according to police.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 972.285.6336 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.