Irving Marathon Cancelled Due To Severe Weather Threat

April 2, 2017 6:09 AM
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – The threat of severe weather Sunday and concerns about the safety of runners, spectators and volunteers, led to the cancellation of the 2017 Irving Marathon.

It was scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m.

The Irving Marathon said on its Facebook page a little more than an hour before the scheduled start of the race:

In consultation with the City of Irving, Irving Police Department, National Weather Service and other officials we have determined that conditions on the race course will be unsafe for runners, volunteers, spectators and event staff. The latest forecast models provided by the National Weather Service are indicating significant weather events including heavy rains, lightening, hail, damaging winds, flash flooding and the continued potential for tornadoes in the Irving area during the event window (beginning at 830AM – 230PM).

The statement went on to say the marathon will not be rescheduled this year:

While we are disappointed and share your frustration, the Irving Marathon is committed to ensuring your safety on race day. Due to the amount of planning and coordination required to facilitate the event, we will be unable to reschedule for 2017.

 

