CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Mesquite Man Trying To Walk Home Drowns In Swift Water

April 2, 2017 10:17 PM By Gabriel Roxas
Filed Under: Creek, Mesquite, severe weather, swift-water, Water Rescue Team

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Severe weather turned deadly in Mesquite when swift waters swept away a man trying to walk home.

74-year-old Clyde Duran was a regular customer at the Exxon on the corner of Forney Road and S Town E Boulevard almost every day at the gas station’s taqueria or the Subway.

This time before he left, employees say they tried to get him to wait for the weather to clear up, but he insisted on trying to make it home.

A swift water rescue team of firefighters found Duran’s body in South Mesquite Creek not far from the field he was trying to cross to get home. It’s exactly the outcome Patti Brinson and others hoped to prevent.

“He was like family,” said Patti Brinson, who works at the gas station.

Brinson saw Duran almost every day at the Exxon where he walked to and from home. He had stopped by the Subway in the morning when employees pleaded with him not to go back out in the storm.

“And an officer even came in a little bit, and he’s like, just wait, just hold on, just relax, just wait ’til the rain slows down, and then it did slow down, and he did leave,” Brinson said.

But even as the rain slowed, high waters moved fast in the nearby creek.

“After he left, my co-worker, she went out the back door to take out some garbage, and she started yelling, Patti, Patti, and I come running, and… ’cause you know that scream whenever somebody’s in trouble,” Brinson said.

That co-worker told Brinson Duran disappeared from the field in the distance, so they called for help. Police found his body downstream near a pipe after the waters receded.

“This was a matter of independence. He wouldn’t take a ride from no one. He was just an independent man,” Brinson said.

Employees said Duran told them he suffered from glaucoma, so they believe he likely had trouble seeing even though he had walked this path many times.

More from Gabriel Roxas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia