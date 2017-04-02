Report: Jerry Jones Pushes For NFL To Decriminalize Ration Of Pot

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Some think the move would be good for the NFL. Others think the move would be especially good for the Dallas Cowboys.

Either way, Jerry Jones clearly thinks there should be a change.

Jones, speaking at the league owners meetings, suggested an alteration to the league’s stance on marijuana, reports situation-told Pro Football Talk.

The Cowboys’ behavioral problems in this regard are not necessarily greater in numbers than other teams, but the profile is high.

Randy Gregory would be the greatest beneficiary of a decriminalize of marijuana as he is facing a one-year suspension in 2017 under the terms of the current substance-abuse policy.

The report said Jones asked for the league to “drop its prohibition of marijuana use.”

Jones also reportedly pushed for the way in which the NFL investigated off-field misconduct cases. Again, a change there would impact all 32 NFL teams.

But for Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott, yes obviously central to this discussion as despite not having any charges filed against him after domestic violence allegations, the NFL’s probe of his conduct remains active.