Saying No To Retirement, Willie Nelson Laughs At Mortality With New Album

(CBSNEWS) – Willie Nelson has been “On the Road Again” — and again and again — ever since he released that song back in 1980. And a song on his newest album proves he has no intention of hanging it up any time soon, a point he underscores to CBS News’ Bob Schieffer, For The Record:

“I woke up still not dead again today

The Internet said I had passed away

If I died I wasn’t dead to stay

I woke up still not dead again today.

“Now, how in the world do you come up with that song?” Schieffer asked.

“Oh, I don’t know — I’ve been killed several times through the years!” Nelson laughed. “And so I just thought I’d write something funny about it.”

It’s easy for Willie Nelson to laugh off these greatly exaggerated rumors of his demise. Closing in on his 84th birthday, he’s on the road again — performing, writing music, and a new album out later this month. “God’s Problem Child” is his 110th, give or take, with songs like “Still Not Dead” and “Old Timer.”

