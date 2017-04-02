Top Spots In The Metroplex To Catch Future Country Music Stars

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There is no shortage of spots to catch up-and-coming stars of country music in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

Some of the biggest names in country music like the Dixie Chicks got their start in DFW bars like Adair’s Saloon in Deep Ellum

“It’s a place that you can come down and just feel good and not feel like you have to put on any airs or anything,” said Andy Cody, an Adair’s regular.

When there is not a band, Adair’s Saloon has a jukebox that fills the air with classic numbers from Bob Willis and Hank Williams.

Adair’s Saloon is not only known for its live, free music, but all the graffiti on the walls.

“It always gets covered up,” said Cody.

Just up the road off of I-30 and Loop 12 in far east Dallas, the boots are shuffling along at Post Time Honky Tonk.

“This is a true honky tonk. This is all true country and western honky tonk,” said Eddie Phillips, the owner of Post Time Honky Tonk.

Phillips takes pride in his “Texas-sized” dance floor helping folks two-step their way into the evening.

Post Time Honky Tonk is considered a private club which means a person has to be a member. All it takes is an ID and a signature to get inside the bar.

“Sometimes they don’t like filling out the paperwork,” joked Phillips.

Over in Fort Worth, spots like Fred’s Cafe are a staple for locals.

While there are three locations, the original Fred’s is off of West 7th.

“Fred’s has been here all by itself and then everything else kind of sprung up around it,” said Nick Cloutier, a manager at Fred’s Cafe.

Once a diamond in a rough of warehouses, Fred’s Original is one of the few remaining veteran venues before the rise of the West 7th District.

No matter what day someone stops in at Fred’s, there is always a live band at night.

“Every single night. All day Saturday, all day Sunday. That’s about 14 to 15 acts a week,” said Cloutier.

Just about a block away from Fred’s, there sits the Magnolia Motor Lounge.

“This is definitely the musicians bar of Fort Worth,” said Summer Dean, a singer/songwriter. “This is where we all come to play. This is where we all come to hang out.”

Dean said Magnolia Motor Lounge is her favorite spot to play and listen to country music.

The best part for folks like Dean is people never know who might walk through the door and grab the mic she said.

“There’s been random Tuesday nights and Leon Bridges will show up and get up and play,” said Dean.

Over in the Stockyards, there are plenty of spots to see country music.

The White Elephant Saloon is often the go-to bar for folks visiting Fort Worth.

“One of the most historic bars down here. It was founded in the 1860s,” Lyn Villari, a long-time bartender at White Elephant Saloon.

Villari said the White Elephant Saloon was host to Fort Worth’s last, old West-style gunfight.

There is always an artist rattling the stage at sundown and it is easy to notice all of the hats pinned to the wall and ceiling.

“This was kind of a rough area. So they started hanging hats of upstanding citizens that still came to the White Elephant,” said Villari.

It is a nod to the past while celebrating the present and hopefully a future of music to come.