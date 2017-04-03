Fifth Grader Wins Regional Art Contest

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Serene Nijem, a fifth-grader at Olive Tree Montessori Academy, Fort Worth, is the regional winner in the Take Care of Texas art contest for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s Dallas-Fort Worth region.
Students submit artwork showing how they help keep the air and water clean, conserve water and energy, and reduce waste.
Take Care of Texas is a statewide campaign from the TCEQ that provides helpful information on the state’s successes in environmental protection.
Serene’s winning artwork is showcased on TakeCareOfTexas.org. She, along with each of the other 14 regional winners, will receive a Samsung tablet.