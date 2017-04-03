Golfers, Social Media Slam Penalty Called On Lexi Thompson By TV Viewer

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The LPGA drew the outrage of fellow pro golfers and social media for what happened to Lexi Thompson Sunday. The 22-year-old was penalized four strokes after a fan emailed the LPGA about a violation she committed Saturday.
Tiger Woods and others immediately took to Twitter to slam the decision.
The viewer, watching a delayed version of Saturday’s round, alerted officials that Thompson placed her ball in a different spot than was marked. Thompson eventually lost the major in a playoff to So Yeon Ryu. Setting off more backlash nationwide.
“What they did to her was despicable… I hope nobody gets hosed in the Masters because some idiot watching on TV, who maybe has got money against the guy, calls up and they listen to these people!… I feel so bad for Lexi Thompson,” said WFAN’s Joe Benigno.
The young pro took to social media after the incident to thank fans and those who offered her support.