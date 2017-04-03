Honda Sales Fall Just Under 1 Percent As Acura Struggles Honda says its March sales fell just under 1 percent, dragged down by sagging demand for its Acura luxury brand.

New Push To Get Drivers To Put Their Phones DownDistracted driving is still on the rise. This comes despite numerous warnings and even bans on texting from behind the wheel in some North Texas cities. But there is a new push to get drivers to put down their phones.