Husband Of Murder Victim: ‘If I Don’t Fight For Rosa, Who Will?’

April 3, 2017 10:09 PM By Brittany Jeffers
FORT WORTH (CBS11) – A father and grieving husband is pleading for answers after his wife, Rosa Garcia, was shot and killed in front of her family at an apartment complex parking lot while trying to buy a gaming station last week.

After 23 years with Rosa, Ricky Vasquez says he’s still trying to figure out how to move on without her.

“She was the best, she was supermom she was super wife everything,” Vasquez said. “It’s just hard it seems every day that goes on it gets more hard.”

Vasquez was with his wife and youngest son, Michael when they went to meet someone to buy the gaming station.

“They said they’d give it to us for 160 if we came tonight,” he said.

But instead, the people they came to meet pulled guns on them.

“That’s when I told my family to run, run,” he said.

He said four gunmen were aiming at him and his family.

“They were shooting at the truck, I tried to get this guy away and started shooting the window,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez said he was trying to get his own gun out of his car when he realized his wife had been hit.

“My son he was right there you know, help can somebody call 911,” he said.

Rosa Garcia died.

“If I don’t fight for rosa who will?” said Vasquez. “She was just a really special person she was a really really special person.”

 

