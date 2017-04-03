IRS Agent: Commissioner Price Dishonest In Reporting Income

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An Internal Revenue Service agent testified today that County Commissioner John Wiley Price was not truthful in his filings to the IRS, failing to report tens of thousands of dollars that the FBI says he received in political bribes.

“The memo lines were not reliable,” IRS Agent Rene Hammett said of Price’s 2002 tax return form, which showed only $25,000 in “disposable income,” after taxes and other expenses were taken out of his government salary.

That amount, Hammett said, was about $75,000 less than what she said she later learned to be money Price received from his friend and associate, lobbyist Kathy Nealy.

Hammett then ticked off in dollars-and-cents figures discrepancies in Price’s tax return forms up through 2009 and beyond.

She was one of three witnesses that the government initially said they would call before wrapping up their presentation to the jury in Price’s federal trial on charges of corruption and tax fraud.

However, before trial began today, prosecutors asked permission to call several additional witnesses before handing over the case to the defense for Price and his executive assistant, Dapheny Fain, a co-defendant.

Judge Barbara Lynn did not immediately rule on the request, but expressed displeasure with prosecutors, accusing them of not being prepared.

Price, with assistance from Fain, is accused of taking nearly $1 million in bribes – in the form of cash, cars, real estate and art – from Nealy, in exchange for his help in steering lucrative county contracts and business to Nealy’s corporate clients.

Nealy, also charged with political corruption, in expected to stand trial at a later time.