New Ballpark Attractions For The New Rangers Season

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Baseball season has arrived! Monday is Opening Day at Globe Life Park in Arlington, and Texas Rangers fans are ready for another winning year. The 2017 season has all kinds of new things for baseball fans to enjoy at the ballpark. Check out some of the most important new features.

New Parking

Parking might be the worst part about going to a baseball game. But the Rangers have teamed up with ParkHub this year for a new system aimed at making life easier. Parking can be pre-purchased online. Those who wish to pay at the ballpark can use a credit card or NFC payment systems such as Apple Pay.

New Food

No new season is complete without some amazing new ballpark food to sample. Some of the highlights this year include Texas Snowballs, which are brisket wrapped in funnel cake batter and topped with powdered sugar, and the MVT Dog, a tamale that is two feet long and has the famous Boomstick inside. See what else will get your mouth watering this summer.

New Fan Gear

Everyone heading to the Rangers game needs to be decked out like a real Rangers fan. Shops at the ballpark this year include a number of retro items, updated jerseys and even Rangers shoes to make sure that you can be representing Texas literally from head to toe. And, if you want to support a particular player, Adrian Beltre is the way to go.

New Collectibles

The ballpark doesn’t just sell caps and shirts. Fans can get their hands on some priceless items as well. Grab a game-used base or ball, a jersey worn by your favorite player or any number of autographed items. These are fantastic pieces for serious sports collectors.

Listen to Texas Rangers baseball in DFW on 105.3 The Fan