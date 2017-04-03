CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

New Ballpark Attractions For The New Rangers Season

April 3, 2017 7:09 AM By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under: Arlington, Baseball, Fashion, Food, Globe Life Park, MLB, Opening Day, Parking, Texas Rangers

 

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Baseball season has arrived! Monday is Opening Day at Globe Life Park in Arlington, and Texas Rangers fans are ready for another winning year. The 2017 season has all kinds of new things for baseball fans to enjoy at the ballpark. Check out some of the most important new features.

New Parking

Parking might be the worst part about going to a baseball game. But the Rangers have teamed up with ParkHub this year for a new system aimed at making life easier. Parking can be pre-purchased online. Those who wish to pay at the ballpark can use a credit card or NFC payment systems such as Apple Pay.

New Food

No new season is complete without some amazing new ballpark food to sample. Some of the highlights this year include Texas Snowballs, which are brisket wrapped in funnel cake batter and topped with powdered sugar, and the MVT Dog, a tamale that is two feet long and has the famous Boomstick inside. See what else will get your mouth watering this summer.

New Fan Gear

Everyone heading to the Rangers game needs to be decked out like a real Rangers fan. Shops at the ballpark this year include a number of retro items, updated jerseys and even Rangers shoes to make sure that you can be representing Texas literally from head to toe. And, if you want to support a particular player, Adrian Beltre is the way to go.

New Collectibles

The ballpark doesn’t just sell caps and shirts. Fans can get their hands on some priceless items as well. Grab a game-used base or ball, a jersey worn by your favorite player or any number of autographed items. These are fantastic pieces for serious sports collectors.

Listen to Texas Rangers baseball in DFW on 105.3 The Fan

More from Jennifer Lindgren
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia