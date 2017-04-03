New Push To Get Drivers To Put Their Phones Down

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Distracted driving is still on the rise. This comes despite numerous warnings and even bans on texting from behind the wheel in North Texas cities including Arlington, Denton and Farmers Branch. But there is a new push to get drivers to put down their phones.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, so the Texas Department of Transportation has launched a ‘Talk, Text, Crash’ campaign. TxDOT said that drivers need to remember that their only priority out on the road is driving. “Consider your actions and the consequences before you engage in that sort of behavior,” said TxDOT spokesman Val Lopez.

If a driver going 55 mph looks down at a phone for just five seconds, they travel the length of a football field without their eyes on the road.

Last year, there were nearly 109,000 distracted driving crashes in Texas. That was up three percent from 2015. Those crashes killed 452 people and seriously injured thousands more. Most of the victims were between 16 and 34 years old. But despite the sobering statistics, TxDOT said that 38 percent of all drivers admit to using their phones while driving.