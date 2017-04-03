Report: Jerry Jones Tells Teams They Can Pursue Romo

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has given all 31 teams permission to talk with quarterback Tony Romo and his agent.
Furthermore, teams can schedule a workout, visit or physical with Romo, Garafolo reports.
According to Garafolo, Dallas informed the other clubs that they are “limited to conversations concerning (Romo’s) 2017-19 NFL player contract,” which indicates the conversations will be centered around a trade discussion.
