Search Continues On Lake Arlington For Missing Man

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Dive teams, along with searchers from Arlington Fire and state park’s specialists are searching Lake Arlington for a missing man.
Raul Solares, 43, was last seen Friday.
Search crews said there’s nothing to indicate the husband and father didn’t drown at the lake on Friday.
His family grew worried after he didn’t return a couple hours after he took off on a jet ski. Adding to their alarm, Solares wasn’t wearing a life jacket.
Searchers found the jet ski and some of Solares’ clothing, but after three days of searching, have yet to find anything else.