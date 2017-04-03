CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Texas Deputy Constable Fatally Shot After Arriving For Work

April 3, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Harris County, Houston, Houston Deputy, Officer Killed, Police officer Shot, Texas, Texas Deputy

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) – A deputy constable has died after he was shot moments after arriving for work at a Houston-area courthouse.

Authorities at a brief news conference did not indicate a motive for the shooting Monday morning of Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood. A manhunt is underway for the gunman.

Greenwood was airlifted to a Houston hospital where he died. He was a 30-year law enforcement veteran.

The shooting occurred in Baytown, east of Houston. It led to the lockdown of a nearby high school and a broad response by law enforcement as authorities closed intersections as part of their search for the suspect.

Access to businesses in the area was limited as authorities conducted their search.

