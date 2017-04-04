Around Town: West Oak Coffee Bar’s Champion Barista

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
April 4, 2017 6:37 AM By J.D. Ryan
Filed Under: Conor Poull, denton, Seattle, U.S. Coffee Championship, West Oak Coffee Bar

DENTON (KRLD) – The average American will spend over $1,000 a year on coffee, but is yours really that good?

The West Oak Coffee Bar in Denton is home to a champion barista in the U.S. Brewers Cup Qualifying Competition, and the only winner from Texas.

“It was just about a year ago that I left the customer service/technical support arena that I had been in for 10 years and decided that coffee was really where I wanted to make my living and my career,” said Conor Poull of the West Oak Coffee Bar in downtown Denton.

20170327 145958 Around Town: West Oak Coffee Bars Champion Barista

(credit: J.D. Ryan/KRLD)

Poull will now advance to the U.S. Coffee Championship on April 21-23 in Seattle. He is one of only 12 people from around the country in the Brewers Cup Competition.

“Every brewer is given the same coffee and they are given 45 minutes to dial in that coffee and make three cups the absolute best that that coffee can taste. Then, you are scored on how well you served them as customers, also whether or not they taste in the cup what you told them they were going to taste,” Poull added.

J.D. Ryan is grabbing a cup of the best coffee in Texas at the West Oak Coffee Bar in Denton… Around Town!

