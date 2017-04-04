Best Places To Picnic In DFW

By Shawn S. LealosOne of the best things about Dallas and Fort Worth is there are a lot of beautiful parks. The greenery is beautiful in the DFW area, and when there are big parks there are plenty of places to stop to have a picnic. Many of these parks have pavilions but people need to get there early because they are first come-first serve. However, there are also plenty of places to throw out a picnic blanket and have a big picnic. Here are the best places to picnic in the DFW area.
Dallas Arboretum
8525 Garland Road
Dallas, TX 75218
(214) 515-6500
www.dallasarboretum.orgArguably, the top place for anyone to go if they want to picnic is the Dallas Arboretum. There are over 66 acres of green grass, walking trails, and beautiful flowers and trees to deliver the perfect atmosphere for any outdoor excursion. The only place over the 66 acres a family can’t picnic is the restaurant areas, so there is plenty of options no matter how many people head out to the park for the day. There are also picnic tables all over the park as well.
Arbor Hills Nature Preserve
6701 W. Parker Road
Plano, TX 75093
(972) 941-7000
https://www.plano.govLocated in Plano, the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve features so many places to picnic at that everyone who wants to picnic could head out there and still find a perfect spot. The nature preserve also has a lot of walking trails, pavilions, playgrounds, and bathrooms to make it the perfect place to spend an entire day and never get bored. There is also a bike riding trail but it is often closed in the spring due to rains. Information on closures are listed on their website.
White Rock Lake
8300 E. Lawther Drive
Dallas, TX 75214
(214) 670-8740
www.whiterockdallas.orgWhite Rock Lake is a perfect park in the DFW area for people wanting to picnic. There are stone tables all over the park for perfect dining experiences and also nooks and pavilions for people needing shade on those hot days as well. There are plenty of trees and a playground where kids can work off their lunch. There is also the lake and a perfect spot to head out to in Dixon Bay, which is on the shore itself. There are also ducks on site to eat any leftovers.Related: Best Playgrounds For A Playdate In DFW
Frisco Commons Park
8000 McKinney Road
Frisco, TX 75034
(972) 292-6500
www.friscofun.orgThe Frisco Commons Park has a ton of options for people who want to picnic in the DFW area. Outside of those who just like to stretch out on the ground and enjoy sandwiches or burgers, there are also covered picnic tables by the playground for kids. This park also has a splash pad for the kids to cool off on a hot day with shaded picnic tables by them as well. There is also a set of pavilions for larger gatherings but people need to reserve the pavilions by contacting the park ahead of time.
Lynn Creek Park
5700 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX
(817) 467-2104
www.grandfungp.orgFinally, Lynn Creek Park is located in Grand Prairie. If you live in Grand Prairie, it is free but if you are coming from other areas of the DFW area, they do charge a $10 parking fee. There are plenty of picnic tables at this DFW park surrounding Joe Pool Lake. This is also a great place to picnic if you also have plans for some local water sports as well, including boating and jet skiing.Related: Best Parks In The DFW Area
