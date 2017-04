Best Places To Picnic In DFW

By Shawn S. LealosOne of the best things about Dallas and Fort Worth is there are a lot of beautiful parks. The greenery is beautiful in the DFW area, and when there are big parks there are plenty of places to stop to have a picnic. Many of these parks have pavilions but people need to get there early because they are first come-first serve. However, there are also plenty of places to throw out a picnic blanket and have a big picnic. Here are the best places to picnic in the DFW area.

8525 Garland RoadDallas, TX 75218(214) 515-6500 www.dallasarboretum.org Arguably, the top place for anyone to go if they want to picnic is the Dallas Arboretum. There are over 66 acres of green grass, walking trails, and beautiful flowers and trees to deliver the perfect atmosphere for any outdoor excursion. The only place over the 66 acres a family can’t picnic is the restaurant areas, so there is plenty of options no matter how many people head out to the park for the day. There are also picnic tables all over the park as well.

6701 W. Parker RoadPlano, TX 75093(972) 941-7000 https://www.plano.gov Located in Plano, the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve features so many places to picnic at that everyone who wants to picnic could head out there and still find a perfect spot. The nature preserve also has a lot of walking trails, pavilions, playgrounds, and bathrooms to make it the perfect place to spend an entire day and never get bored. There is also a bike riding trail but it is often closed in the spring due to rains. Information on closures are listed on their website.

8300 E. Lawther DriveDallas, TX 75214(214) 670-8740 www.whiterockdallas.org White Rock Lake is a perfect park in the DFW area for people wanting to picnic. There are stone tables all over the park for perfect dining experiences and also nooks and pavilions for people needing shade on those hot days as well. There are plenty of trees and a playground where kids can work off their lunch. There is also the lake and a perfect spot to head out to in Dixon Bay, which is on the shore itself. There are also ducks on site to eat any leftovers.

8000 McKinney RoadFrisco, TX 75034(972) 292-6500 www.friscofun.org The Frisco Commons Park has a ton of options for people who want to picnic in the DFW area. Outside of those who just like to stretch out on the ground and enjoy sandwiches or burgers, there are also covered picnic tables by the playground for kids. This park also has a splash pad for the kids to cool off on a hot day with shaded picnic tables by them as well. There is also a set of pavilions for larger gatherings but people need to reserve the pavilions by contacting the park ahead of time.