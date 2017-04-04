Body Of Missing Jet Skier Found At Lake Arlington

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The body of a 43-year-old man missing on Lake Arlington since Friday has been recovered.
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Cliff Swafford confirmed that search crews found the body of Raul Solares this morning.
Family members said Solares went out onto Lake Arlington on a Jet Ski, without a life vest, Friday afternoon and never returned. It was just a few hours after being reported missing that searchers found the Jet Ski and some of Solares’ clothing.
It was on Saturday that first-responders announced the rescue was officially a recovery effort.
A dive team with the Arlington Fire Department, members of the Grand Prairie Fire Department, a Fort Worth police helicopter and the Texas Game Warden all helped with the search.
* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.