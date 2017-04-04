Eat See Play: Trinity Groves

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Have you ever struggled trying to decide what to have for dinner?

Taryn Jones takes a trip just across the bridge from Downtown Dallas to a place where they have something for everyone.

Trinity Groves is a unique concept that houses restaurants with cuisines from all over the world side by side.

And the name behind this dining destination is one you know.

Dallas Restaurateur Philip A. Romano knows dining but he flipped the traditional restaurant experience on its head when he founded Trinity Groves.

“Good food, great food, new and different food,” said Romano.

Trinity Groves has incredible food, great entertainment and unparalleled views.

Experience variety in one destination on this edition of Eat See Play.